PARK RAPIDS — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) highlighted efforts to fight antibiotic resistance through antibiotic stewardship and recognized CHI St. Joseph’s Health as an honoree of the Minnesota Antibiotic Stewardship Honor Roll for Hospitals.

Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria change in a way that reduces the effectiveness of drugs, chemicals, or other agents designed to cure or prevent infections.  An increasing number of bacteria have become resistant to antibiotics in recent decades, primarily due to overuse of those antibiotic drugs.

As a way to fight antibiotic resistance, health officials are focusing on the importance of antibiotic stewardship. Thirty-four hospitals in Minnesota have shown their commitment for antibiotic stewardship receiving bronze, silver or gold achievements.  CHI St. Joseph’s Health is one, receiving the gold level award for their collaboration efforts, action and commitment to the efforts.  CHI St. Joseph’s Health previously received the Gold award in 2019 and 2018 and Silver award in 2017.

Physician Leader Nathan Harris, MD, Pharmacist Leader Jodi Behrens, PharmD and the Antimicrobial Stewardship Committee at CHI St. Joseph’s Health consistently communicate with patients, family, staff and the public about antibiotic use. Additional antibiotic stewardship actions include the Hospitalist and staff (including pharmacy) holding daily (M-F) local antimicrobial “huddles” during the discharge planning meetings to confer about all patient issues. A pharmacist-driven automatic IV to PO policy was initiated in 2018.  

A description of the MDH Antibiotic Stewardship Honor Roll program and a full list of the names of the honor roll hospitals can be found at: https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/onehealthabx/honor/honorac.html

