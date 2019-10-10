PARK RAPIDS — CHI St. Joseph’s Health Auxiliary recently launched a shoe drive fundraiser to benefit CHI St. Joseph’s Health hospital.
Through Nov. 7, Funds2Orgs, a national non-profit group, will purchase all of the donated shoes.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of microenterprise partners in developing nations. Funds2Orgs helps impoverished people start, maintain and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and other nations in Central America and Africa. Proceeds from the shoe sales are used to feed, clothe and house their families.
Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at the south lobby information desk at CHI St. Joseph’s Health. By donating, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.
“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Carol Smith, CHI St. Joseph’s Health Auxiliary Co-President. “Many people have extra shoes in their closets that they might like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for programs and equipment that support patient comfort and healing, and we have the chance to help families in developing countries with economic opportunities.”
