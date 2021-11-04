PARK RAPIDS — Pike’s Corn Maze recently held their third annual Family Spooktacular event over two fun-filled nights.
CHI St. Joseph’s Health FATHER Project was honored once again to help make this event a big success for all involved. Active FATHER Project participants, citizen fathers and their family members helped set up the haunted wonderland and took part in showing guests a freaky and fun time.
Jay Pike, co-owner of Pike’s Corn Maze, donated the event proceeds totaling $6,590 to the FATHER Project program. Over 1,000 attendees enjoyed this community event, making this a record attendance.
