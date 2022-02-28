PARK RAPIDS — Maintaining and recruiting a professional medical workforce is a high priority at CHI St. Joseph’s Health. The scholarship program enhances efforts to remain vital as a quality healthcare facility now and in the future.  

Area graduating seniors who are considering a healthcare career, especially those with a strong desire to return to a rural healthcare facility, are encouraged to apply for scholarships provided through CHI St. Joseph’s Health Foundation. In 2021 CHI St. Joseph’s Health awarded 10 scholarships totaling $9,500 to local high school graduates.

The following scholarship opportunities are available:

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Scholarship: $1,000 scholarship awards are available to graduating seniors from the communities of Park Rapids, Nevis, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Laporte, Menahga and Sebeka schools who are going on to college, or accredited vocational school, pursuing careers in health care.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health/Laurie Hohnstadt Scholarship: Park Rapids student only This $750 scholarship is available to a Park Rapids High School senior who plans to pursue a registered nursing degree.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health/Brian Koria Scholarship: $750 scholarship award, funded by CHI St. Joseph’s Health co-workers in memory of Brian Koria. Available to graduating seniors who are pursuing education in the medical field. Graduates need to be from the communities of Park Rapids, Nevis, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Laporte, Menahga or Sebeka.

The scholarship application deadline is April 8. Students may apply online or go to our website at https://chisjh.org/foundation/scholarships/ to download applications. Please contact Sonja Day at (218) 616-3383 or e-mail sonjaday@catholichealth.net with any questions.

