PARK RAPIDS — CHI St. Joseph’s Health welcomes Tim Meier, PA, to the Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic.

Meier is a certified physician assistant with 16 years of experience. As a specialist in orthopedics, he diagnoses and treats patients for fractures, joint replacements, sports medicine and injury prevention. He believes in working with patients to identify their source of pain, discuss treatment options and determine which solutions and options will be most suitable for them.

