Photo submitted

Dr. Nyman, (left) CHI St. Joseph’s Health’s Radiologist and Tricia Hoyt, (right) CHI St. Joseph’s Health Radiologic Technologist, presents an excited Marsha Wolff of Nevis with this year’s mammography quilt.  The Crazy Quilters of Park Rapids donate a handmade quilt annually for Breast Cancer Awareness and as a reminder to women that mammograms can detect changes in the breast that may be early signs of cancer but are often too small to be felt. Mammograms are the best tool available for detecting breast cancer.  It is important that women and their health care providers discuss their specific, individual circumstances to best determine the safest and most-effective approach to medical care and the use of mammograms. Women need to understand their specific risk for breast cancer so they can make informed decisions with their providers about their individual mammography schedule. Photo submitted

