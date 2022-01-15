If you resolved to eat healthier, fresher and more local in 2022, winter can be the most challenging season.
Colder weather definitely gives Mother Nature the upper hand. The abundance of “storage” vegetables like onions, carrots, potatoes, and other roots may not be very exciting. Vegetables in the produce department often must travel far distances, leaving them looking tired and wilted. But before giving up healthy eating resolutions before you’ve even started, consider trying greenhouse-grown greens — they’re bright and crisp, sustainable, locally grown, and just as fresh in winter as they are in spring.
Leafy greens from the greenhouse, like those grown by Revol Greens, are as clean as possible from all the special care and attention that goes into the growing process. No need for pesticides, herbicides, or harsh chemicals! The secure and protected greenhouse environment is tightly controlled against animals, pests, contaminants, and weeds. Water sources for Revol Greens are carefully managed and water is sterilized using chemical-free UV light and ozone.
The bright green color of Revol Greens’ leafy greens matches the company’s commitment to a greener, sustainable future. Water use is top of mind, especially in California and the Southwest where drought continues to be a threat to agriculture. Revol Greens’ Grown Clean and Green process uses 90 percent less water than traditional field-grown greens; just one pint per container of leafy greens compared to 12 gallons on field product.
Harsh chemicals or pesticides are not used so Revol Greens’ greenhouses do not pose a threat to local water supplies. With regional greenhouses in Minnesota, California, Georgia, and soon Texas, Revol Greens lettuces travel fewer miles from greenhouse to your house. Revol Greens’ USDA Certified Organic lettuce and greens are fed with the company’s new Plant-Fe Organic Nutrient Source — 100 percent plant-based, zero percent animal byproducts — and are GMO-free.
Looking for simple ways to contribute to sustainability in your own home? Simply switch to greenhouse lettuce and greens. Lettuce and greens are delivered to stores as quickly as 24 hours after harvesting, so they stay fresher longer at home. No more containers of soggy lettuce to be thrown in the trash or compost pile! Also, the greens and lettuces are so crisp and fresh that they’re hard to resist eating. Buying greenhouse lettuce and greens also contributes to water savings, especially in drought-stricken regions such as California.
Greenhouse lettuces and greens make it easy and quick to maintain a resolution to eat better. Here’s an easy first step — eat more vegetables. Crisp lettuce is the perfect foundation for a salad topped with colorful winter vegetables like carrots, beets, and even chunks of sweet potato. Add raisins or dried cranberries for an extra pop of color, sweetness, and chewy texture. For a heartier mealtime salad, include pasta, rice, quinoa, other cooked grain, or even leftovers from yesterday’s dinner.
Grilled chicken, fish, beef, cheese, or eggs pump up the protein. Beans, tofu, or plant-based meat alternatives are tasty toppings for those resolving to eat fewer or no animal products.
Short on time? In addition to its ready-to-eat premium baby leaf lettuce and greens, Revol Greens offers time-saving blends like Spring Mix and Power Up Blend, a new line of chopped Romaine blends, and four brand-new premium salad kits featuring sustainably grown greens with delicious plant-based toppings: Southwest Baja, (Green) House Caesar, Sesame Ginger Fusion, and Sweet Poppy Kale Blend. Most products are available in conventional and organic varieties.
Make this year your year to eat cleaner, greener and healthier!
