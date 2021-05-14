“Updates in Contraception” will be presented by Obstetrician/Gynecologist Ann Johnson, M.D., in a Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Women’s Health virtual seminar Thursday.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/crosbycares/ at 6 p.m. to view the presentation.
Dr. Johnson will provide up-to-date information on safe contraceptive choices and evidence-based family planning care. She will also discuss new birth control products now available that give women more options in preventing pregnancy.
The presentation is part of a series of workshops offered by CRMC Women’s Health the third Thursday of each month. For more information, visit https://www.cuyunamed.org/patient-care/womens-health
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.