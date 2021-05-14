“Updates in Contraception” will be presented by Obstetrician/Gynecologist Ann Johnson, M.D., in a Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Women’s Health virtual seminar Thursday.

Go to https://www.facebook.com/crosbycares/ at 6 p.m. to view the presentation.

Dr. Johnson will provide up-to-date information on safe contraceptive choices and evidence-based family planning care. She will also discuss new birth control products now available that give women more options in preventing pregnancy.

The presentation is part of a series of workshops offered by CRMC Women’s Health the third Thursday of each month. For more information, visit https://www.cuyunamed.org/patient-care/womens-health

