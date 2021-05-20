Anyone age 12 and older is invited to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Crosby Clinic.
Patients and community members may call 218-546-7000 to schedule a COVID vaccine appointment. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered so a second appointment will also be required for a second dose to be administered three weeks later at the same appointment time. Youth age 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to provide consent.
Currently, CRMC is focusing on Wednesday afternoon appointments. However, scheduling options are continuously being updated so call for options.
Individuals must bring photo identification. After obtaining the vaccination, patients will be asked to remain at the clinic for 15 minutes so they may be monitored by medical personnel for any reaction. The vaccine is free but a charge for vaccine administration is billed to insurance. CRMC will enter the vaccination information into each patient’s Minnesota Immunization record.
