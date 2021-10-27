PARK RAPIDS — CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health will offer a booster shot clinic for those who received their first and second doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago.
This clinic will be held Thursday in the lower level conference room at CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospital from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required (due to verification requirements). Sign up at www.chisjhs.org
Due to limited staff availability, we may not be able to assist people with registration by phone. If you are able to offer assistance to a friend or family member who may have difficulty registering online, please do so.
This clinic will be for Moderna boosters only, and previous vaccination status will be verified prior to administration.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, Minnesotans who got the Moderna vaccine can now get a booster at least six months after their initial series if they are:
• 65 years and older
• Age 18 plus and live in long-term care settings
• Age 18 plus and have underlying medical conditions
• Age 18 plus and work or live in high-risk settings
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health will also offer walk-in availability this week for primary series (first and second doses) of the Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Pfizer vaccine is available for ages 12 and older, and Johnson & Johnson for 18 and older. Anyone under 18 years of age will require parental consent.
Minnesota is currently offering incentives for ages 12-17 receiving COVID-19 vaccine; more information is available at our office. CHI St. Joseph is unable to offer booster doses on a walk-in basis.
