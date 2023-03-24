CROSBY — Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (CRMC) was named one of the best hospitals in the United States and world by Newsweek magazine in its 2023 “World’s Best Hospitals” rankings released in March. This is the second consecutive year CRMC has been named to the list.
CRMC is one of 15 Minnesota hospitals to make the ranking, landing at 339. More than 2,300 hospitals in 28 countries were ranked by Newsweek based on patient survey results, hospital recommendations from peers gathered through an international survey of more than 80,000 health care professionals, and key performance metrics such as patient safety, hygiene measures, quality of care, and patient-reported outcomes.
“CRMC’s place on this exclusive list is a well-deserved honor for our team of outstanding care providers and reflects the high-quality, patient-centered, safe care our patients have come to expect from us,” said CRMC CEO Amy Hart. “Whether using leading technology, innovative procedures, or the warmth of a smile and kind word, I am so appreciative of our entire team who works tirelessly to deliver personalized care for every patient. Caring and placing our patients at the forefront of all we do is what sets us apart.”
This is the fifth year of Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals rankings. Last year, CRMC was included for the first time as one of 14 Minnesota hospitals included ranking at 352. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., which developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking.
