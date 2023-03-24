CROSBY — Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (CRMC) was named one of the best hospitals in the United States and world by Newsweek magazine in its 2023 “World’s Best Hospitals” rankings released in March. This is the second consecutive year CRMC has been named to the list.

CRMC is one of 15 Minnesota hospitals to make the ranking, landing at 339. More than 2,300 hospitals in 28 countries were ranked by Newsweek based on patient survey results, hospital recommendations from peers gathered through an international survey of more than 80,000 health care professionals, and key performance metrics such as patient safety, hygiene measures, quality of care, and patient-reported outcomes.

