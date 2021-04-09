Osteoporosis is the topic of a Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Women’s Health virtual seminar that will be presented by Obstetrician/Gynecologist Rachel Cady, M.D., Thursday. Go to https://www.facebook.com/crosbycares/ at 6 p.m. to view the presentation.

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that occurs when the body loses too much bone, makes too little bone, or both. As a result, bones become weak and may break from a fall or, in serious cases, from sneezing or minor bumps. Women are much more likely to develop osteoporosis than men and the older people get, the greater their risk.

Dr. Cady will present factors that can increase the likelihood of developing osteoporosis, including age, race, lifestyle choices and medical conditions. She will also discuss causes and symptoms of osteoporosis, when it is time to see a doctor and what treatments are available.

The presentation is part of a series of workshops offered by CRMC Women’s Health the third Thursday of each month. For more information, visit https://www.cuyunamed.org/patient-care/womens-health

