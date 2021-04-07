Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Laboratory Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

“This accreditation demonstrates our Laboratory and other staff’s commitment to quality,” said Chief Operating Officer Amy Hart. “The emphasis on quality leads to reliable test results which are essential in assuring excellence in patient care.”

CRMC underwent a rigorous, unannounced virtual review Jan. 26-27. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Laboratory standards spanning several areas including the specialties and subspecialties of Bacteriology, Mycology, Parasitology, Virology, General Immunology, Routine Chemistry, Urinalysis, Endocrinology, Toxicology, Coagulation, Hematology, Blood Transfusion Services, Immunohematology (ABO Group and RH, Blood Gases, Antibody Transfusion, Antibody Non-Transfusion, Antibody Identification, Compatibility Testing), Histopathology, Therapeutic Phlebotomy and Tissue Banking.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend CRMC for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments