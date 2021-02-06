February is American Heart Month and how menopause affects the heart will be discussed by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Obstetrician/Gynecologist Rachel Cady, M.D., in a brief, virtual presentation Feb. 18. Go to https://www.facebook.com/crosbycares/ at 6 p.m. to view the presentation.
While menopause does not cause heart disease, studies have shown post-menopausal women are at a great risk for cardiovascular disease. Dr. Cady will explain how a decline in women’s natural hormone estrogen may be factor in heart disease increase among post-menopausal women. She will also discuss how these changes can bring increased cardiovascular risk in the form of higher blood pressure and cholesterol levels as well as the effects hormone therapy can have on cardiovascular health. Dr. Cady will also provide women with tips on they can protect their heart during menopause and prevent heart disease.
The presentation is part of a series of workshops offered by CRMC Women’s Health the third Thursday of each month. For more information, visit https://www.cuyunamed.org/patient-care/womens-health
