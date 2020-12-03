November is Bladder Heath Awareness month and the OB/GYNs at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Women’s Health Department are using it as an opportunity to educate women.
Bladder health encompasses many different issues including Stress Urinary Incontinence. The topic will be discussed in detail during a live Facebook seminar on Thursday at 4 p.m. Go to https://bit.ly/3fekukE to register for “It’s Time to Get Your Yes Back” which will be presented by Michael Cady, M.D.
Additional bladder health information is available at https://www.voicesforpfd.org/assets/2/6/SUI.pdf. Articles and videos about this important topic and other women’s health issues may be viewed at https://www.cuyunamed.org/patient-care/womens-health
