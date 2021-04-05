National Healthcare Decisions Day educates and empowers the public and healthcare providers to take part in important advance care planning.
While advance care planning seems like a difficult discussion, the alternative leaves family members struggling to make the decision for you. Completing an advanced directive removes the burden from our loved ones.
National Healthcare Decisions Day is observed annually on April 16th and Cuyuna Regional Medical Center is optimizing the event by encouraging everyone to make their healthcare wishes known to their family members and physician and to go through an advanced care planning process. The observation is aimed at increasing the number of people who have completed an advance directive (“living will”), in which they name the person who will make medical decisions for them in the event they are seriously ill and can’t speak for themselves.
CRMC staff will be available in CRMC’s main entrance lobby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day to answer questions. CRMC’s facilitators will discuss how to start the discussion with those close to you, determining wishes for end-of-life care and who you want to make medical care decisions. No appointment is necessary. Facilitator Mary Novotny will also be available to assist individuals in CRMC’s Business Support Services Building between 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call (218) 546-7000, extension 4222, or send a message to or mary.novotny@cuyunamed.org for an appointment.
“It’s understandable that people would put off discussing the topic of serious illness and death, but it’s essential to have this family conversation in advance,” CRMC Social Worker KariLee Pietz said. “It’s a discussion that should take place in the living room, not in the hospital waiting room when it may be too late.”
To obtain an Advance Care Directive form, visit https://www.honoringchoices.org/health-care-directives
To update or drop off a completed document, contact Stephanie Miller at (218) 546-7000, ext. 2551, or send her a message at Stephanie.Miller@cuyunamed.org
