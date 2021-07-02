Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Oncology Care Coordinator Dustine Parks, R.N., will speak about her role assisting cancer patients at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Virtual Cancer Support Group July 15 from noon to 1 p.m.
Parks will speak about how she provides coordinated, patient-centered, supported care for cancer patients and their families. She will explain how she coordinates services, information and communication between care givers and treatment providers to advocate for patients’ health needs. Parks serves as a complimentary resource working with those living with and beyond cancer and their families to create a seamless experience of care.
Social Worker Elizabeth Liedl and Registered Nurse Lisa Slepica will also facilitate discussion. People who are newly diagnosed with cancer, undergoing treatment or post treatment and their significant others are invited. The group is an opportunity to share experiences and support one another, to listen and learn.
Virtual Cancer Support Group meetings are held the third Thursday of each month with a new topic each month. Registration for the support group is not required and there is no cost to attend. Send a message requesting a meeting link to dustine.parks@cuyunamed.org. Call (218) 546-4319 or 546-4302 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.