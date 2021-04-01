Psychologist Dr. Kristin Furan will lead a talk and exercises titled “Mindfulness Can Help Patients with Cancer” at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Virtual Cancer Support Group April 15, from 12 to 1 p.m.
Mindfulness is a way to achieve a state of mind that is aware and focused, which in turn can assist with reducing stress, improving physical health, and creating greater harmony in life. Many thoughts and feelings rush to the forefront of a cancer patient’s mind about their diagnosis, treatment, and adverse events. Dr. Furan will share tips for practicing mindfulness techniques that can create better outcomes by helping patients focus on the present moment and bring hope into their everyday lives while steering them away from the worry of unknowns.
A member of CRMC’s medical staff since 2019, Dr. Furan treats individuals, couples and families struggling with needs such as grief and loss, stress and anxiety, panic attacks and fears, life and family transitions, parenting and relational conflict, depression and other mood disorders, trauma, social difficulties, chronic illness, self-defeating or harmful behaviors, substance abuse and issues with self-esteem. She uses a compassionate, collaborative, and mind-body-spirit approach and incorporates insight-oriented, cognitive-behavioral (CBT), dialectical behavioral (DBT), and solution-focused interventions.
Cancer Care Navigator Dustine Parks, Social Worker Elizabeth Liedl and Registered Nurse Lisa Slepica will also facilitate discussion. People who are newly diagnosed with cancer, undergoing treatment or post treatment and their significant others are invited. The group is an opportunity to share experiences and support one another, to listen and learn.
Virtual Cancer Support Group meetings are held the third Thursday of each month with a new topic each month. Registration for the support group is not required and there is no cost to attend. Send a message requesting a meeting link to dustine.parks@cuyunamed.org
Call (218) 546-4319 or 218-546-4302 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.