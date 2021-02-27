Cuyuna Regional Medical Center CEO Kyle Bauer will be among area community health care leaders discussing the COVID-19 pandemic Friday at the eighth annual Crow Wing Energized Health and Wellness Summit.
Together with Dr. Pete Henry from Essentia Health, Tim Rice from Lakewood Health System, and Tim Houle from Crow Wing County, he will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and answer questions during the virtual Summit’s Coffee Chat from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Summit participants can submit questions in the chat feature and panelists will try to provide as many answers as possible.
The Summit will continue from 9 to 11 a.m. with Dr. Nanette Negri leading discussions on the importance of well-being for everyone. The Crow Wing Energized team will share its strategic plans for 2021 and how individuals can be involved in “making the healthy choice the easy choice.” A few of the takeaways from the event will include making a lifestyle change through using a habit tracker, learning about outdoor winter activities in the community, and how to contribute to the sustainability of Crow Wing Energized.
The community will also learn at the Summit which vegetable of the year will be highlighted in 2021. There is still time to make your vote count for the One Vegetable, One Community vegetable at bit.ly/37y39Rf
There is no cost to participate in the Summit but registration is required at bit.ly/2NKYGU5. Through the generosity of community partners, prizes will be given out at the end of the event for those who participate.
