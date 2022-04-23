“Sticks and Stones Can Break Your Bones ... Osteoporosis and Menopause” will be presented by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Obstetrician/Gynecologist Rachel Cady, M.D., as a free virtual women’s health seminar May 12, beginning at 5 p.m.
In the Red Hot Mamas Menopause Management Education Program, women will learn how their bones are the strongest in their 20s, but as they age, they become thinner and lighter which leaves them vulnerable to fracture. According to Dr. Cady, as women’s estrogen levels fall at menopause, their built-in protection against osteoporosis subsides. Women are two to three times more likely than men to suffer from osteoporosis. Half of all women over age 50 will sustain an osteoporosis-related fracture and many women will die from complications from osteoporosis.
“Osteoporosis is a serious issue for women particularly during and after menopause,” Dr. Cady explained. “The first five to seven years following menopause a woman can lose as much as 20 percent of the total bone she’s expected to lose during her lifetime. There are risk factors that women can control to ward off osteoporosis. I will discuss what affects bone health; proven steps women can take to protect the health of their bones; medications for bone loss; getting bones tested; and talk about the changes women need to make to prevent osteoporosis.”
“Osteoporosis and Menopause” is part of a series of seminars offered by CRNC’s Women’s Health. All questions from participants will be answered. Find the full schedule of presentations and more educational information at https://www.cuyunamed.org/patient-care/womens-health
