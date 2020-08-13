Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (CRMC) in Crosby has recently achieved accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery.
CRMC is one of three hospitals in Minnesota recognized for providing the highest quality of care by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC).
This accreditation distinguishes Cuyuna Regional Medical Center from many other surgical facilities by providing the highest quality of care to patients as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation.
This achievement means that Cuyuna Regional Medical Center has met nationally and internationally recognized standards. Not all hospitals and surgeons seek accreditation; not all that undergo the rigorous requirements and inspection process are granted accreditation.
“This accreditation demonstrates our commitment to deliver the highest level of care possible to our patients and that our surgeons and staff are among the best in hernia surgery,” said CRMC CEO Kyle Bauer. “Our surgeons are specialty trained and have access to state-of-the-art robotic technology to provide safe, effective and evidence-based hernia care.”
Health care organizations and surgeons seeking accreditation by SRC undergo an extensive self-assessment and site inspection. This process includes physicians, nurses and administrators who are actively involved in the accredited program. The inspection is consultative and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization or surgeon improve its care and services.
“We’re proud to recognize Cuyuna Regional Medical Center for their commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients,” said Gary M. Pratt, CEO of SRC. “This accreditation signals that this hospital is among the best in this specialty and is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care possible.”
To learn more about SRC and the accreditation process, visit surgicalreview.org
