Surgeon James Stokman, M.D., has returned to his hometown of Crosby to start a practice as the Brainerd Lakes Area’s only spine surgeon. He began treating patients at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Sept. 9.
Dr. Stokman will utilize advanced techniques to perform spinal decompression, fusion and cervical disc replacement. He will collaborate with orthopaedics, interventional pain specialists, osteopaths and physical therapy for a holistic approach.
Dr. Stokman earned his medical degree with honors at the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis. He completed a Spinal Surgery Fellowship at OrthoCarolina in Charlotte, N.C., in 2020 and an Orthopedic Surgery Residency at the University of Wisconsin Orthopedics and Rehabilitation in Madison, Wisc., in 2019. He also earned a bachelor’s degrees Magna Cum Laude in biochemistry and Catholic studies at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. A 2005 graduate of Crosby-Ironton High School, Dr. Stokman and his wife, Stephanie, have four children: Isaac, Lia, Hannah and Xavier.
For more information or an appointment with Dr. Stokman, visit https://www.cuyunamed.org/patient-care/spine-care or call (218) 545-1044.
