BRAINERD — The Diabetes Education Resource Program at Essentia Health invites you to register for a Diabetes Refresher class Nov. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Clinic at 2024 S. Sixth Street.
If you have not had diabetes education in 2019, and are not seeing a diabetes educator now, you are eligible to take a refresher class. The Diabetes Refresher class helps you identify seven key habits to managing diabetes well, describes common challenges to managing diabetes, provides ways to make healthier meal choices, discusses when to seek additional help and education, and develops one to two personal diabetes self-care goals.
Medicare allows two hours of diabetes follow-up education each year. Other insurances may vary. If you have private insurance, we encourage you to check on coverage for diabetes self-management prior to the course. The course will be billed to your insurance.
To register please call Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Clinic at (218) 828-7100, extension 2825 and ask to register for the “diabetes refresher.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.