BRAINERD — Essentia Health welcomes Dr. Claire Campbell, who specializes in family medicine, as a new physician to its clinic.

“I was drawn to Essentia because I admire its core values of teamwork, joy, justice and respect,” said Dr. Campbell. “These are values that I also feel are essential to providing quality patient care.”

Dr. Campbell earned her medical degree from the Trinity School of Medicine in the Caribbean, did her residency at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio, and is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

“I enjoy connecting with people and helping them grow through different stages in their life,” said Dr. Campbell. “It’s wonderful to grow with families and be trusted with their health care in the process.”     

To make an appointment with Dr. Campbell, call (218) 828-2880. To see her full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments