Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic is proud to welcome Dr. Gates Cook to its urology department.
“The core values at Essentia really resonate with me, and I’m looking forward to providing high-quality care to patients in the Brainerd Lakes area,” said Dr. Cook.
Dr. Cook earned his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb. He has a strong interest in robotic-assisted and minimally invasive surgeries.
“I’m a strong believer in the physician/patient relationship and aim to make sure my patients are well informed about the care options that are available to them so they can make an educated decision about their care,” said Dr. Cook.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Cook, call (218) 828-2880. To see his full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”
