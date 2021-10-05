Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center is proud to welcome Dr. Christa Eickhoff, a hospitalist and infectious disease physician.
“I have always wanted to practice medicine in the Midwest, and working in Brainerd can fulfill this dream,” said Dr. Eickhoff. “Additionally, Essentia’s values align with my own personal values and I’m proud to start working with an organization that has shared goals for patient care.”
Dr. Eickhoff earned her medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in Grand Rapids, Mich. She is certified in internal medicine and infectious disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
“I am detail-oriented and enjoy trying to solve cases of unknown diagnoses,” Dr. Eickhoff said. “I also look forward to working with all my patients to establish a relationship built on trust to best meet their health care needs.”
To make an appointment with Dr. Eickhoff, call (218) 828-2880. To see her full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.