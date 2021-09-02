BRAINERD — The Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic welcomes Dr. Jeffrey Eickhoff, who specializes in rheumatology.
“I was drawn to practice at Essentia for several reasons, including its leadership presence and reputation in the community, as well as the need for rheumatology services in the area,” said Dr. Eickhoff.
Dr. Eickhoff earned his medical degree from Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine in East Lansing, Mich. He completed a fellowship in rheumatology, as well as a residency and internship in internal medicine, at the National Capital Consortium in Bethesda, Md. He is certified in rheumatology and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
“Rheumatology presents the opportunity to make a substantial impact on a patient’s life and provide relief to those suffering from chronic, debilitating diseases,” said Dr. Eickhoff. “I’m here for the patient every step of the way and won’t stop until the job is done.”
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Eickhoff, please call Essentia Health at (218) 828-7100. To see his full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”
