BRAINERD — Dr. Bill Heegaard has been named Essentia Health’s East Market president following the retirement of his predecessor, Dr. Jon Pryor.
Essentia’s East Market covers much of northeastern Minnesota, stretching from Brainerd to Ashland, Wis. Dr. Heegaard currently serves as president of Essentia’s West Market, which includes a region from central North Dakota to northwestern Minnesota. He will begin transitioning to his new position in the coming weeks and officially assume the role April 1.
Over the past several months, Essentia leaders conducted a national search for the next East Market president.
“Dr. Heegaard’s extensive qualifications, positive energy and dedication to delivering on our mission all contributed to the highest recommendations from those involved in the rigorous selection process,” says Essentia Health CEO David C. Herman, MD. Dr. Heegaard joined Essentia in April 2020. Before that, he served as chief medical officer and chief clinical officer at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, where he also practiced the full spectrum of adult and pediatric emergency medicine. Dr. Heegaard has continued caring for patients at Essentia, serving regularly in Fargo and Detroit Lakes emergency departments.
Dr. Heegaard received his medical degree and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Minnesota. He also earned a master’s degree in business administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. He currently serves as chair of the North Dakota Hospital Association Board of Directors.
West Market Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Vetter will serve as interim West Market president as a national search for this position begins.
