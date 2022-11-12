BRAINERD — For the third consecutive year, Essentia Health has been cited as a leader in technology by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME). 

Health care organizations are recognized annually for their information-technology achievements and receive certifications through the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program. Organizations certified at level 9 or 10 (on a 1-10 scale) are considered leaders.

