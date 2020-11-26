Essentia Health has launched a new feature making it easier and more convenient to schedule a COVID-19 test. This new option is one more way Essentia Health is working to ensure the health and safety of our patients, staff and communities.
Patient-initiated testing, which means a patient can determine for themselves that they want to be tested for COVID-19, can be accessed through the COVID Testing icon in MyChart/MyHealth on any smart device.
MyChart/MyHealth is a secure web-based or mobile application tool that provides convenient, 24/7 access to your personal health. It allows you to communicate with your care team, access portions of your medical records and much more. Patients must have a MyChart/MyHealth account to access patient-initiated testing. If you do not have a MyChart/MyHealth account, you can sign up at EssentiaHealth.org by clicking the MyHealth button in the upper right corner, by downloading the mobile app, MyChart, from your app store or ask for assistance at your next appointment.
Not only does MyChart/MyHealth make it easier to initiate a test, it also shows your results as soon as your test is done in the lab.
For those who choose not to utilize MyChart/MyHealth, an E-Visit is another option to easily access a COVID-19 test.
Please note, during Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays, there may be reduced testing hours due to holiday schedules. Appointment dates and times will be clearly stated in your testing request or E-Visit.
Remember, the best way to protect yourself and your community is to wear a mask when in public, frequently wash your hands, maintain social distance of at least six feet, stay home when you are sick and avoid gatherings with those outside of your home.
You can learn about Essentia Health and our response to the COVID-19 pandemic at our website, EssentiaHealth.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.