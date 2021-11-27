BRAINERD — Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center has earned a five-star rating for total hip replacement outcomes, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.
Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 31 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.
This analysis shows that patients treated at hospitals receiving a five-star rating have a lower risk of mortality and a lower risk of experiencing one or more complications during a hospital stay than if they were treated at hospitals receiving a one-star rating in that procedure or condition. From 2018 through 2020, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to hospitals receiving five stars as a group, on average 218,141 lives could potentially have been saved, and complications in 156,050 patients could potentially have been avoided.
“Essentia’s Joint Wellness Center was developed in 2006 and continues to provide excellent joint-reconstruction care due to the commitment of the entire team,” said Dr. Chris Metz, an orthopedic surgeon at the Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Orthopedics Clinic. “The team continues to identify strengths of the program and ways to improve the program and the patients’ experience. The focus on educating the patient and their ‘coach’ on the entire process and continuing to support the needs of the patient has been very successful. The entire team should be proud of this achievement.”
This five-star rating from Healthgrades is the latest recognition for orthopedic care offered by Essentia Health in our region. Previously, our hip- and knee-joint-replacement program earned the Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement from the Joint Commission.
You can learn more about this comprehensive program, including our “joint camp,” which prepares and educates patients prior to their operations, by watching a video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQHBc1jInAQ
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.