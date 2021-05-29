BRAINERD — As COVID-19 positivity rates decrease, vaccinations increase and fewer patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, Essentia Health is moving to less restrictive visitation guidelines.

Two adult visitors per patient will now be allowed in our clinic and hospital settings, including emergency departments. Visiting hours remain between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are still unable to have visitors except in special situations such as obstetric care or end-of-life.

Throughout this pandemic, Essentia Health has continually re-evaluated its visitor restrictions. They are in place to protect patients and staff from the transmission of COVID. Essentia Health will update the policy as necessary — either because of an increase in new cases or a continued decrease in community spread.

It’s important also to note that Essentia Health continue to require all staff, patients and visitors to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose while in our facilities and stay in the patient room during their visit. All approved visitors will be screened for COVID and will not be permitted if symptomatic.

