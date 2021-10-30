BRAINERD — As health systems across the region confront increased demand for care and a subsequent stress on resources, Essentia Health reminds folks that getting a flu shot is an effective way to greatly reduce the chances of getting ill.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019-20 flu vaccination “prevented an estimated 7.5 million influenza illnesses, 3.7 million influenza-associated medical visits, 105,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations, and 6,300 influenza-associated deaths.”
Many health experts, including influenza specialists, are worried that the U.S. will experience a severe flu season this year. The warning stems from limited immunity against influenza after a record low number of cases in 2020-21 when masking and social distancing were so prevalent. Getting immunized against the flu is one way for communities to help ease the burden on health care providers.
“Vaccines, including influenza and COVID vaccines, are important tools to keep ourselves and communities safe,” said Roseann Hines, an Essentia Health pharmacist and our senior operations manager for medication use management. “It is important for us to do our part and obtain our influenza vaccine annually.”
Essentia has done its best to make it as convenient as possible for people to receive a flu shot. That includes during previously scheduled appointments; at one of many pharmacies or clinics offering walk-in availability; or scheduling an appointment at your nearest Essentia clinic, which can be done via the MyChart patient portal or by calling (844) 663-1068.
For a comprehensive list of walk-in flu shot opportunities, go to https://www.essentiahealth.org/services/primary-care/flu/
The CDC offers numerous resources around the upcoming influenza season; access them by clicking here. As of Oct. 8, the CDC reports more than 128 million doses of flu vaccine administered in the Depending on the Essentia location you visit, you may be able to receive your flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine — or other needed vaccinations — simultaneously. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has determined it safe to receive both a flu and COVID vaccination at the same time.
