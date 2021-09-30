BRAINERD — Essentia Health is making it easier for those who live in the Brainerd Lakes area to receive both their influenza and COVID-19 vaccines.
The Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic, located at 2024 S 6th St., will be offering the flu and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine on the first four Saturdays of October from 9 a.m. to noon. This is in addition to weekday availability from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are preferred and can be made by calling (218) 828-2880 or by using the MyChart patient portal.
The Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter Clinic, located at 13060 Isle Dr, will be extending flu and COVID vaccination hours until 6 p.m. on Mondays in October. Appointments are preferred and can be made by calling (218) 828-2880 or by using MyChart.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has determined it safe to receive both a flu and COVID vaccination at the same time.
