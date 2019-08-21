If the unexpected happens during the Labor Day holiday, Essentia Health staff offers three walk-in care service options. All other clinic locations will be closed Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Visit www.EssentiaHealth.org for more information and wait times for Urgent Care, Convenient Care clinics, Emergency Department and online E-Visits.

• Urgent Care and Pharmacy at Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter Clinic, located at 13060 Isle Drive in Baxter, will be open as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 31, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Urgent Care treats patients on a walk-in basis, staffed with physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. The team at Urgent Care can assess your symptoms, diagnose your illness, order tests and x-rays, and prescribe treatments to get you feeling better fast.

 

• Pharmacy at Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd clinic, located at 2024 S. Sixth Street in Brainerd will be open as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 31, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1, CLOSED

Monday, Sept. 2, CLOSED

 

• Essentia Health Convenient Care located at Cub Foods-Baxter, 14133 Edgewood Drive in Baxter, and Cub Foods-Brainerd, 417 Eighth Ave. NE in Brainerd, will be open as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 31, 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1, 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Convenient Care treats patients age 18 months or older on a walk in basis for minor illnesses and injuries that do not need X-rays or lab tests that require a blood draw. Care is provided by a nurse practitioner or physician assistant.

 

• Emergency Department at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center located at 523 Third St. N., Brainerd is open 24 hours, 7 days a week. If you are experiencing an emergency, dial 911 or head to the nearest emergency room. This includes suffering chest pain, having trouble breathing, suffering from a trauma, or care needed after Urgent Care or Convenient Care clinic hours.

