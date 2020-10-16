Dr. Thomas Krumme, who specializes in family medicine, is now seeing patients at the Essentia Health Walker Clinic.
“I chose to join Essentia Health because I felt very welcomed when I interviewed. Everyone I met seemed to be happy and enjoying their job,” shares Dr. Krumme. “I love the area of Walker and have been here hunting and fishing quite a bit. I’m a laid-back person and I enjoy the outdoors. I think this area is a great fit.”
Dr. Krumme earned his medical degree at the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis and completed his family medicine residency there as well.
“I chose family medicine because I like seeing everyone from children to adults and really enjoy the continuity of care,” explains Dr. Krumme. “I enjoy the variety and diverse problems you see in family medicine.”
Make an appointment with Dr. Krumme by calling Essentia Health-Walker Clinic at (218) 547-6900. Visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers” to see Dr. Krumme’s full profile.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.