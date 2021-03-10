BRAINERD — Essentia Health has developed a new 24-hour hotline to connect patients with a substance use disorder provider near them.
The hotline was created as a service to the communities that Essentia Health serves and is open to anyone. Services can be accessed by calling (833) 677-1262.
“The purpose of the 24/7 substance use disorder hotline is to help remove barriers to connect patients suffering from a substance use disorder directly to an appointment with an Essentia Health provider for non-judgmental care,” says Kelly Black, program manager for Essentia Health’s opioid treatment program. “We’ve made great strides to increase the number of medical providers who can offer medication for opioid use disorder.”
Known as Medicine for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD), the program uses medicines, such as Suboxone, and therapy to reduce cravings and withdrawal. Essentia Health currently has a staff of more than 30 trained providers across its service areas and plans to have an additional 40 trained providers within the next year.
“Opioid use disorder is a chronic, relapsing condition, the treatment of which falls within the scope of practice for family physicians,” Black explains. “With appropriate medication and supporting services, patients are more likely to enter full recovery.”
Essentia’s care team offers personalized care to patients and families suffering from the chronic disease of substance use disorder, including alcohol, tobacco, vaping, opiates, methamphetamine and marijuana.
The clinic-based program provides education and an individualized, patient-centered treatment plan to help with withdrawal symptoms. It also helps connect patients with community resources. Care is provided in a safe, supportive environment, and families can be involved in treatment plans, depending on the patient’s preferences.
