In an effort to make it easier for our patients to access their COVID-19 vaccine status, Essentia Health has unveiled a new feature that will make that information readily available via the MyChart patient portal.
This functionality is increasingly important as requests for proof of vaccination become more prevalent. For example, fully vaccinated people will be able to cross the Canadian border starting Aug. 9; some colleges will require a COVID-19 vaccine this fall; and many employers are considering a vaccine mandate of their own.
Essentia, like other health care systems, has experienced an uptick in patients asking for a report of their vaccine status. This will put that process right at their fingertips.
“The COVID-19 vaccine and testing report is an exciting new feature that provides our patients with an official attestation document right in MyChart,” said Dr. Sarah Manney, chief medical information officer at Essentia. “Patients will be able to use this for travel, school, work or any activity where proof of COVID vaccination or negative COVID status is needed. Essentia Health is committed to providing our patients with easy access to their medical record through their MyChart portal.
“We encourage all our patients and community members to receive the COVID vaccine, which is especially important as the Delta variant threatens to undo so much of the progress we’ve made against this pandemic.”
In MyChart, patients can see and present their vaccination status, as well as results from their last five COVID tests. Patients also can download and print off their vaccination documentation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.