Nationally one in five people have a mental illness. The most recent Crow Wing County community health survey found that to be one in four among Crow Wing County adults.
Often when someone is struggling, their medical provider identifies an opportunity for mental health resources that can help. A new arrangement at Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Baxter clinic brings together Essentia’s nationally leading health care with mental health professionals Nystrom and Associates.
Essentia Health is contracting with Nystrom and Associates to add mental health triage for patients at the Baxter Clinic. When meeting with a medical professional, patients who are in need of mental health services will be able to consult with a professional from Nystrom’s during their appointment.
Nystrom and Associates CEO Brian Nystrom states, “Triaging patients for these assessments will identify specific mental health and substance use treatment needs, expedite access, and reduce the barriers of connecting people to these specialized services in the community. This effective integrated care will aid in stigma reduction by normalizing these service needs and guide people to the help they need immediately. Essentia Health has proven to be an innovator and pioneer in the Brainerd Lakes Area, which is shown through this initiative.”
Adam Rees, Essentia Health Central President, echoes those thoughts. “Mental health continues to be a rising need in our community, and as your community healthcare provider we continually look for opportunities to better serve the needs of our community to make a healthy difference in people’s lives.”
If you are in need of mental health support, visit with your primary care provider to discuss options.
