BRAINERD — Essentia Health in Fargo is now offering a heart screen, which can identify signs of heart conditions before symptoms appear.
The screening is an affordable, painless and non-invasive way to detect heart disease in its early stages. You can trust the experienced experts at Essentia Health for a safe, accurate and comprehensive screening to keep your heart strong for a lifetime.
The heart screen costs $50 and includes the following:
• Lipid profile — lab test to measure cholesterol and heart disease risk factor
• Calcium scoring — a CT scan to check for deposits of calcium (hardened plaque) within the walls of your heart’s arteries
• EKG — an electrocardiogram (EKG) shows your heart’s electrical activity and heart rhythm
• Consult with a cardiology provider – assess your risk factors based on history and physical findings
The heart screen is suggested for men over age 40 and women over age 50 who have risk factors for heart disease and/or family history of early heart disease. The testing and consult with a provider take about two hours to complete. The provider will explain the results of your CT scan, EKG and lipid profile at the time of your consult and determine next steps in your care or treatment.
The heart screen is available to current Essentia Health patients and who are not.
If you are interested in scheduling a heart screen, please call Essentia Health Heart and Vascular Center at (701) 364-BEAT.
