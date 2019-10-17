BRAINERD — Mammography is one of the most important arsenals in the fight against breast cancer.
A breast imaging tool, mammograms are used to detect and diagnose breast disease in women. It is considered the most effective breast cancer screening method because it can identify problems long before physical symptoms can be seen or felt.
Essentia Health recommends annual mammography for women beginning at age 40 through age 75.
During Breast Cancer Awareness month, Essentia Health is offering evening appointments on October 29 to provide extended hours for working women to make it easier for women to take time to take care of themselves.
To make an appointment for your yearly screening mammogram, call the Essentia Health scheduling department at (218) 828-7646.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.