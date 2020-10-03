BRAINERD — During Breast Cancer Awareness month, Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center and Baxter Clinic are offering extended evening hour appointments Oct. 6 and 12 to make it easier for women to take time to take care of themselves.
Mammography is one of the most important arsenals in the fight against breast cancer. A breast imaging tool, mammograms are used to detect and diagnose breast disease in women. It is considered the most effective breast cancer screening method because it can identify problems long before physical symptoms can be seen or felt.
Patients have the option of scheduling a 3D mammogram. 3D Mammography is proven to detect 20 to 65 percent more invasive breast cancers compared to 2D alone, an average increase of 41 percent.
Certified through the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), Essentia Health recommends annual mammography for women beginning at age 40 through age 75.
To make an appointment for your yearly screening mammogram, call the Essentia Health scheduling department at (218) 828-7646. If you have not had a screening mammogram within the last year, an order from your medical provider is not required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.