Essentia Health has launched a new program for those suffering long-term effects from a COVID-19 illness.
The Post-COVID-19 Rehabilitation Program is for patients recovering from COVID and is offered at all Essentia locations.
“The program highlights the importance of understanding the quality of life the patient had prior to becoming sick and setting that as a baseline to strive to get the patient back to,” explains Troy Schmitz, an outpatient rehabilitation services manager at Essentia.
The multidisciplinary approach looks different for each patient and is a mix of physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy. Therapists use objective and measurable tests to show the progress the patient is making. Patients within this program range from those who were sick with COVID but recovered at home to those who were critically ill and hospitalized.
“In addition, we can also refer patients to other providers who may be able to provide additional treatment, such as ear, nose and throat specialists or behavioral health experts,” says Schmitz. “At Essentia, we are always looking for opportunities to make a healthy difference in people’s lives in the communities we serve, and this program helps us reach this unique group of COVID-19 survivors who have lingering side effects that are affecting their quality of life.”
To schedule an appointment with our therapy team, please call your local clinic. For more information, contact Essentia’s rehabilitation services director, Joan Jeanetta, at (218) 786-5366 or Joan.Jeanetta@EssentiaHealth.org
