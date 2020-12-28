Essentia Health is committed to transparency in pricing and ensuring patients understand health care costs upfront, whenever possible.
Beginning Dec. 15, Essentia Health is expanding pre-service estimates for scheduled outpatient radiology visits and will provide an estimated cost of deductible and out-of-pocket amounts based on a patient’s insurance plan as listed in their medical record. This estimate considers general deductible and co-insurance amounts for a patient’s insurance, but it is not a guarantee that the procedure is a covered benefit by the patient’s specific health insurance plan. Patients will need to verify the service is covered through their insurance plan.
Informing patients of costs up front helps eliminate unexpected bills and allows patients to understand their options to make healthcare more affordable. The estimate will also include information about how to work with Essentia Health on payment plans, financial assistance, free Medicaid enrollment or various options to make a payment at the time of service.
Patients deserve to know prior to their services what their insurance will cover and what will be their responsibility. This estimate will offer peace of mind and ensure costs are discussed and payment arrangements can be made in advance.
This new service is in addition to the price estimate tool that launched through MyHealth/My Chart earlier this year. The price estimate tool within MyHealth/MyChart provides users with estimates for approximately 300 services.
If you don’t already have MyHealth/MyChart you can learn more and access a host of other options at our website, EssentiaHealth.org/MyHealth. Patients can still call Essentia’s Price Estimate hotline for an estimate at (833) 430-5663 that is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
