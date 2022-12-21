With the holidays in full swing, Essentia Health is reminding patients of simple steps they can take to prevent seasonal illnesses, along with the care options available if they do get sick.

RSV, influenza and COVID-19 are creating a perfect storm of sickness this year, and holiday gatherings increase the potential for those illnesses to spread. The key to staying healthy this season is to wash your hands, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or shirt sleeve, clean frequently touched surfaces, wear a face mask when appropriate and stay home if you are sick. It’s also a good idea to get your flu shot and COVID-19 booster and establish a relationship with a primary care provider to stay up to date on other preventive care.

