BRAINERD — Essentia Health has been proudly serving the Staples community since 1981 and is excited to be bringing care closer to home for patients living there. Essentia is moving forward with a new clinic and drive-through pharmacy located near Highway 10 in Staples.  

The stand-alone space represents a multi-million-dollar investment in the community that will bring 16,000 square feet of new space, state-of-the-art equipment and as many as 25 new employees.  

