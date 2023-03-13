BRAINERD — Essentia Health has been proudly serving the Staples community since 1981 and is excited to be bringing care closer to home for patients living there. Essentia is moving forward with a new clinic and drive-through pharmacy located near Highway 10 in Staples.
The stand-alone space represents a multi-million-dollar investment in the community that will bring 16,000 square feet of new space, state-of-the-art equipment and as many as 25 new employees.
“This represents another way we can bring care closer to the communities we are privileged to serve,” said Sandy Zutz-Wiczek, vice president of clinical operations at Essentia Health. “We know there’s a demand for increased access to care in this area and we are honored to be able to fill that need for our patients.”
With the clinic comes a robust orthopedic care team consisting of five providers who have a combined nine decades of experience providing high-quality orthopedic care to patients in the community.
Dr. Paul Thompson, Dr. Paul Rud, Dr. Ashley Nord, Dr. Nicholas Lesmeister and Dr. Christopher Metz will team up to provide orthopedic services five days a week at the new clinic. The five local physicians are excited at this new opportunity to expand care to the patients who live in the community they are privileged to serve.
“We’ve been honored to provide orthopedic care to patients in the community for 40 years,” said Dr. Metz. “With this new clinic, we are offering the same high level of care our patients expect from us in an additional setting with a great team of experienced, knowledgeable and passionate physicians.”
This same type of orthopedic care is currently being offered at the Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Pillager Clinic as well.
Offering orthopedic care in Staples will give patients increased access to our team of nationally recognized physicians who were recently honored by the Joint Commission for their outstanding work in knee and hip replacement procedures.
The clinic also offers many other care options, including primary care, surgical specialties, physical therapy, radiology, lab services, a pharmacy and more. All exam rooms will be set up for telehealth visits.
The drive-through pharmacy is a convenient option for our patients, allowing them access to the medications they need without having to get out of their vehicle.
Groundbreaking for the new clinic is set for the spring of 2023 with completion anticipated in early 2024.
