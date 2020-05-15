BRAINERD — Essentia Health pharmacies are now offering curbside pick-up to better and more safely serve our visitors.
Designed as a convenient solution to social-distancing recommendations, curbside pick-up service is available to by calling the pharmacies for refills or using the online refill webpage at EssentiaHealth.org/RxRefills. Once you’ve ordered your prescription, you can simply drive up to one of the pharmacy locations, park in a designated spot and follow the posted instructions. There will be a designated parking spot with a sign showing a phone number to call, and a pharmacy staff member will bring your order out to you.
Curbside pick-up is available across Essentia Health, including at locations in Brainerd, Baxter, Pequot Lakes and Pine River. The service is not mandatory; people can enter the pharmacies to pick up orders if that is their preference.
This is another way Essentia is working to protect our patients and trying to slow the spread of COVID-19. It’s especially helpful for high-risk patients or those with a chronic disease who are more vulnerable to the virus.
In addition to curbside pick-up, mail order service continues to be an option for patients. For more information, call (844) 380-5642 or visit EssentiaHealth.org/RxRefills
