Essentia Health-Pine River Pharmacy is now open in a new location, at 280 Barclay Avenue West, Suite 1000. Customers will see the same faces and excellent service they’ve come to know and trust at the new location.
Pharmacy days and hours will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the pharmacy will be closed on Sunday. You can call the pharmacy at (218) 587-3222 or (800) 450-6337.
“Our new pharmacy is located within the Essentia Health-Pine River Clinic, allowing for more direct access when picking up your prescriptions or over the counter products. We will also have a drive through, which offers new convenience for our patients,” explains Amy Marchus, pharmacy operations senior manager.
The pharmacy will be the first area to open in the new building. The clinic is currently under construction and planning to open in late November.
Essentia pharmacies offer coordinated care to customers and have access to patients’ health history via electronic medical records. This means pharmacists can seamlessly check for updates to prescriptions, look for potential medication interaction and make sure patients are taking the correct does.
Essentia pharmacies offer:
• No-appointment immunization service
• Sync My Meds
• Prescription and over-the-counter medications
• Safe medication disposal
• Medication management
• Monthly prescription service
• Online refill requests
• Flu shot and shingle vaccines
• Custom medication packaging
The pharmacy will also offer curbside pick-up to better and more safely serve our visitors. This option is designed as a convenient solution to social-distancing recommendations. Simply call, use MyHealth/MyChart or use our online refill web page at EssentiaHealth.org and, once your order is ready, you can simply drive up, park in a designated spot and follow the posted instructions. This service is not mandatory; people can enter the pharmacy to pick up orders if that is their preference. In addition, in-town deliveries and prescription mail delivery is also available.
