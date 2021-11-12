BRAINERD — While most women have healthy pregnancies and deliveries, complications are becoming more prevalent.

One report from Blue Cross Blue Shield, which analyzed 1.8 million U.S. pregnancies from 2014-18, found that 16.4 percent involved complications. Furthermore, complications during pregnancy result in greater risk for complications during childbirth.

This unfortunate narrative is one reason that Essentia Health-Fargo is proud to enhance its obstetrics team with the addition of maternal-fetal medicine specialist Dr. Michelle Wyatt.

Dr. Wyatt specializes in high-risk pregnancies, working alongside OB/GYNs when there is an increased risk for complications — to mom or baby — during pregnancy or after birth. Dr. Wyatt’s goal is to help her patients have the healthiest pregnancies and deliveries possible.

Women could be at risk for complications if they are a teenager or over 35 years old; are pregnant with twins, triplets or more; have a chronic health condition, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, a blood disorder or HIV/AIDS; or had complications with previous pregnancies.

Dr. Wyatt also may be part of the care team if an unborn baby is diagnosed with a congenital abnormality (birth defect), growth problem, infection or other condition.

Collaborating with specialists on a customized care plan for the patient motivates Dr. Wyatt. An example would be a pregnant mother who has cancer, in which case Dr. Wyatt would consult an oncologist and devise a plan that optimizes chemotherapy treatment for the mother while minimizing risk to the baby. It’s all about bringing together the right experts at the right time.

A mother of two, Dr. Wyatt attended medical school at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, where she also completed her residency and a fellowship. She relishes supporting families and helping them confront challenging situations.

“You’re part of a person’s life,” she said. “If you can provide them some support that they wouldn’t have otherwise gotten, then I’ve done something for them.”

