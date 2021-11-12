BRAINERD — While most women have healthy pregnancies and deliveries, complications are becoming more prevalent.
One report from Blue Cross Blue Shield, which analyzed 1.8 million U.S. pregnancies from 2014-18, found that 16.4 percent involved complications. Furthermore, complications during pregnancy result in greater risk for complications during childbirth.
This unfortunate narrative is one reason that Essentia Health-Fargo is proud to enhance its obstetrics team with the addition of maternal-fetal medicine specialist Dr. Michelle Wyatt.
Dr. Wyatt specializes in high-risk pregnancies, working alongside OB/GYNs when there is an increased risk for complications — to mom or baby — during pregnancy or after birth. Dr. Wyatt’s goal is to help her patients have the healthiest pregnancies and deliveries possible.
Women could be at risk for complications if they are a teenager or over 35 years old; are pregnant with twins, triplets or more; have a chronic health condition, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, a blood disorder or HIV/AIDS; or had complications with previous pregnancies.
Dr. Wyatt also may be part of the care team if an unborn baby is diagnosed with a congenital abnormality (birth defect), growth problem, infection or other condition.
Collaborating with specialists on a customized care plan for the patient motivates Dr. Wyatt. An example would be a pregnant mother who has cancer, in which case Dr. Wyatt would consult an oncologist and devise a plan that optimizes chemotherapy treatment for the mother while minimizing risk to the baby. It’s all about bringing together the right experts at the right time.
A mother of two, Dr. Wyatt attended medical school at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, where she also completed her residency and a fellowship. She relishes supporting families and helping them confront challenging situations.
“You’re part of a person’s life,” she said. “If you can provide them some support that they wouldn’t have otherwise gotten, then I’ve done something for them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.