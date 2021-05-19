BRAINERD — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has released the 2021 ratings for hospitals as part of its Care Compare program, and Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center received a four-star rating.
The overall rating is based on how well a hospital performs across different areas of quality, like treating heart attacks and pneumonia, readmission rates and safety of care.
Patient ratings have also been released. The patient survey rating measures patients’ experiences of their hospital care. Recently discharged patients were asked about important topics, like how well nurses and doctors communicated, how responsive hospital staff were to their needs and the cleanliness and quietness of the hospital environment.
Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center received a four-star rating in this category, as well.
“High-quality patient care and safety is the standard at Essentia Health,” shares Dr. Bill Heegaard, president of Essentia’s West Market. “This high rating is one more way to let the public know receiving care at Essentia Health is safe and the highest quality.”
When making health care decisions, patients should use all the tools at their disposal, such as talking with friends and family as well as consulting with doctors, nurses and other trusted health care providers. The Care Compare website is another tool that patients can use to research high-quality care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.